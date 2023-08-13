As a physical therapist treating Montana's seniors, I see daily the serious impacts of America’s senior falls epidemic. It's estimated that 52 million senior falls will occur yearly by 2030, and according to the CDC, falling leads to three million emergency room visits and more than 36,000 senior deaths every year. As our population ages and we live longer, this problem will likely grow.

To address this health crisis, we must promote healthier aging for seniors through access to physical therapy.

The data is unambiguous: Physical therapy is a cost-effective, clinically proven, and patient-preferred option to help seniors build strength and manage pain without opioid-based painkillers. Physical therapy allows seniors to lead independent lives and reduces Medicare spending.

Unfortunately, many older Montanans have difficulty accessing this essential care, especially in rural communities across our state. Compounding the issue, Medicare cuts to reimbursement threaten access by creating financial instability across our sector.

Thankfully, Sen. Steve Steve Daines and his team recognize the importance of these issues. The Senator's Field Representative recently visited our local Billings practice to learn more about the people we serve and the value of physical therapy to individuals in our local community.

I encourage Sen. Daines to work with his colleagues in Washington to support policies that stabilize the physical therapy sector. It's time to proactively promote healthier aging for Montana's seniors by preserving access to falls prevention measures including physical therapy.

Laura Winkler

Billings