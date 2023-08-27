There are many reasons Montanans, and people from all over love our public lands. Montanans benefit from the tourism dollars our lands bring to the state. The Bureau of Land Management has long been tasked with managing our lands for multiple uses and in a way that does not impair other resources for future generations to enjoy.

Unfortunately the BLM’s oil and gas leasing program has been tilted too far in favor of private industry, making it hard for the agency to manage those resources in the best public interest. In fact, the Government Accountability Office long identified the leasing program as one rife with “waste, fraud, and mismanagement.”

That could change for the better with the new proposed rule about oil and gas leasing. One change is raising the bonding rate for oil and gas wells. Bonds are used to cover the cost of plugging and reclaiming well sites and currently the amount is inadequate to complete those tasks. The proposed rule will raise the bonding rate that will better allow for oil and gas companies to complete clean ups. This allows oil and gas companies to continue to drill without putting local taxpayers on the hook for clean up.

The oil and gas industry provides economic benefit across eastern Montana. This new rule does not hurt the industry, but improves regulations to better meet the multiple use mandate on BLM lands. Please comment in support of this rule by Sept. 22 at blm.gov/onshore-oil-and-gas-leasing-rule.

John Roberts

Billings