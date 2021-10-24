Letter to the editor: Support our first responders

As a Billings-born boy, It is important that we support our city's first responders. I've seen it firsthand in my neighborhood on the West End. We need to give our police and fire the tools and personnel they need. Our population has increased by about 12.4 percent since 2010, to about 117,000 people. We are not a small town anymore. As much as I don't like an increase of taxes, I am willing to sacrifice for our city's behalf and you should too. What's $8 a month more? Come on. That is nothing to what people pay in some other Montana cities. It is time to step up to the plate and invest in our fine city by the Rims.