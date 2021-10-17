Letter to the editor: Support public safety levy

I never write letters to the editor. However, when I see postings that are evidently from the quasi-informed public on a very important issue, I must present my side of the story. Suggesting $4 million had no impact on hiring and could have brought 90 staff between the BPD and BFD on board is crazy. If an average salary is $50K, (which is far too little), coupled with 22% benefits required by federal and state statute, that tells me I can hire 65 total individuals. It does not include training, uniforms, equipment, etc. That also does not include the rising cost of vehicles, fuel, and maintenance. And by the way, just who is applying for these positions?

As far as three departments dispatching to a 911 call: I guess you are asking to put the caller on hold until you ascertain the type of injury, illness, or accident to respond to. I wonder how you would respond if your family member is shot, (like drive-bys) in Billings, and you say…'Wait until I decide whom should respond.'

Give up some of your vices such as tobacco, alcohol, etc. and support the safety of Billings residents and visitors. Become part of the solution, not part of the problem.

By the way, I do not know BPD Chief Rich St. John. However, he has done a great job as crime has increased in Billings and he has managed a great department of officers in blue.