Letter to the editor: Support public safety mill levy

During the brief period this summer when COVID cases had eased, my husband and I took an extended road trip, covering many miles in 10 states. From brief visits to extended stays, we explored seven cities, ranging in population from 18,323 to 681,054. We made it a point to find accommodations in the downtown heart of each municipality.

From beautifully maintained and refurbished buildings, to walkways and sidewalks of ease, to bike routes, to walking bridges, to locally owned eateries, shops, galleries, and night life, to parks and public spaces, to lovely residential areas, to government entities, we were taken and enchanted, making note and wishing to return for a second visit. Apparent to us was the pride each town and city had in their downtown, making us feel welcome, safe, and secure. When casting your votes on Nov. 2 for City Council and the public safety mill levy, my challenge is to consider the soul and heart of our beloved Billings. A single vote could make a difference.