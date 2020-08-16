Letter to the editor: Support public safety mill levy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up in Billings in what I considered to be the best of times. Life was easy and simple.

I knew all my neighbors and they knew me. If I misbehaved, they told me so and then called my mother who really told me so.

No one locked their doors and many simply left their keys in their cars so they knew where they had left them.

Crime was something that happened in the big cities way back East. The biggest problem we had was someone stealing apples from the neighbor or breaking a window with a baseball.

Today is different. Much different.

We now live in a big city with big-city issues. The number of shootings recently has been staggering. As a past Yellowstone County deputy sheriff for almost 10 years, I never saw the issues that we have today which are mostly related to drugs.

Our police, fire and 911 operators are overwhelmed by the sheer number of calls they receive on a daily basis.

With this in mind, I am asking for your support for the public safety mill levy that you will soon be asked to vote for. We need to continue to support our people in the field and give them what they need to help slow down, and hopefully prevent more such crimes.