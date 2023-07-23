July 16, 1945, the first atomic bomb was tested in New Mexico. The event was called the Trinity Test. Local residents were not informed of the harm from the radioactive cloud that dropped silent poison over five counties downwind. A month later, similar bombs were dropped on Japan leading to the end of WWII.

I intend to view the newly released movie, "Oppenheimer," to examine its perspective of the physicist who directed the development of the nuclear bomb. I have mixed feelings. I am proud of this victory and American ingenuity. However, I am not proud of the failure of the government to protect its peaceful citizens at the time and for 78 years since. Secrecy (important at the time) trumped safety.

Although the plutonium poison permeated the areas after the detonation, the innocent victims carried on, uninformed. My uncle, who witnessed the blast and mushroom cloud from his milking stool at 5:16 a.m., reported that the hair on the cattle turned a mottled white. Frighteningly, if their hair was affected, so was their meat and milk. And so were the ripe orchard fruits, seasonal garden vegetables, water sources, soils, pastures, forests and cells of the unsuspecting citizens. Since then, there’s been an ongoing march to the cemeteries. My mother died of a metastasized tumor in 1963, when I was 16. My father died of lymphoma in 1968. Then an aunt, two uncles, six cousins. Seven cousins battle cancers now. All were residents of Lincoln County, New Mexico.

You may say, That was New Mexico, this is Montana. During the 2023 legislative session, the Montana Senate passed Resolution 69, informing our delegation in Washington D.C., that Montana supports the expansion of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Montana counties were downwind from atomic tests in Nevada. Certain Montana delegates in Washington oppose this recognition of victims, calling it “reckless spending.” The federal budget reflects, like my own personal budget, the values of the designers.

This week in the long, leisurely dusks of a Montana summer, I will be lighting luminarias to honor my lost family members. I am joining with downwinders around the world commemorating our grievous unacknowledged losses. The first amendment to our Constitution gives me the right to a redress of grievances caused by my government. This is what I want!

You can help by sending an email or postcard to your representatives in Washington DC. Simply say, “Honor victims. Expand RECA. It’s long overdue.”

Gayla Bradberry

Billings