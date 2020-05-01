Letter to the editor: Support renewable energy initiative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana voters, please help put Montana-made affordable renewable energy on our fall ballot.

Determined volunteers continue to offer Montana a bright future through I-187. This initiative provides clear goals for cheap renewable energy, supports fossil fuel industry employees and their communities, and reduces restrictions on locally produced power.

Although limited in our ability to collect signatures in public, we are about halfway toward getting I-187 qualified. MTcares needs your support to reach the goal.

To petition for more renewable energy:

Go to our website mtcares.org.

Click the “How to Sign” tab at the top and follow the instructions to print the I-187 petition and verification form.

Get household registered voters to safely sign the petition

Complete the verification form and mail both to your county election office listed with download forms.

Act now to enable voters to ensure renewable energy does not slip away in this pandemic.

Pamela (Larson) Morris

retired Billings teacher

Corvallis

