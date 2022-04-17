Letter to the editor: Support school levy and incumbents

Thank you School District #2 Superintendent Upham, staff, current school board members and all teachers for your service especially during the difficult past two years. My children graduated 20 years ago and have successful careers due to the education they received in Billings Public Schools. I am impressed with the continued success of “our graduates”.
I urge voters to support the high school mill levy and also vote for the incumbents: Scott McColloch (district 5), Zack Terakedis (district 4), Brian Yates (district 7) . I also support Teresa Larsen (district 3). All four recognize the school board member’s role which is very important to keep our schools great.
Judy G. Johnson
Billings