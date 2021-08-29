Letter to the editor: Support school masking

Can we please put the health and safety of School District 2 children and staff ahead of politics? “Let parents decide” and “personal freedom” are not only a selfish perspective but are used as political talking points to inflame public sentiment. We are in a public health crisis. The COVID-19 delta variant is rampaging across the country and vaccination for children (under age 12) is not currently available. Children are particularly susceptible to this variant and masks are the easiest — least restrictive measure to help curb the spread. I fully support Superintendent Greg Upham’s masking decision and I urge our community.