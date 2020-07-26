Letter to the editor: Support SNAP increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer should be a time for family get-togethers, BBQs and fun. Instead we are struggling to stay safe and healthy. Businesses and people are doing their best to cope with all that COVID-19 has brought to us, but this pandemic has brought on hardships and heartache that we could never foresee. As director of Community Hope in Laurel, we have watched as the pandemic has forced workers to be furloughed and laid off, senior folks who are afraid to venture out into public and therefore unable to keep food on their table, and this does not include sky-rocketing costs and shortages of food items.

Food banks across the country have worked tirelessly over the last several months to help keep their communities fed, but they can’t do it alone. Their resources and funding have been stretched to the limit. This is where you can help. Please contact our Senators Danes and Tester and Congressman Gianforte and tell them to support the increase in SNAP funding that is currently being considered in the next coronavirus relief bill. A temporary boost to the SNAP program is the best way to effectively get food to those in need.

Please help all Montanans to keep food on the table. Contact Daines at 202-224-2651, Tester at 202-224-2644, Gianforte at 202-225-3211 or email them through their website.

Lisa Foreman

Laurel

