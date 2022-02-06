Letter to the editor: Support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

When people think of Montana, they think of the outdoors. The state attracts tourists from around the world to witness the beauty of The Last Best Place. Whether you’re a hiker, skier, fishermen or avid snowmobiler, Montana is bound to supply you with outdoor recreation opportunities. Although various groups articulate different visions for the future and conservation of these spaces, it’s common knowledge public lands are important to Montanans.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act takes account of all these ideologies, backgrounds, and visions to create a piece of legislation benefiting all Montanans. By adding nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountains Wilderness areas, the BCSA preserves iconic landscapes, protects Montana’s world-famous fishing and hunting, and opens up recreation areas for snowmobiling and mountain biking. This versatile proposal allows Montanans to enjoy the great outdoors while protecting natural heritage and wildlife.

The BCSA is supported by 75% of all Montanans. This piece of legislation unites hunters, fishers, loggers, recreators, and conservationists, a rare and exciting feat. The BCSA also benefits tourism, the state’s second largest industry. This proposal is fifteen years in the making — it’s time to get it done. Take the steps to preserve the natural and scenic beauty of this wonderful state. Go to http://blackfootclearwater.org/ and fill out their form to show your support for the BCSA.

Sylvie Heriza

Missoula

