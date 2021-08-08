Letter to the editor: Support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is a bill introduced to Congress by Sen. Tester that will further protect the Blackfoot River by expanding protections to its headwaters as part of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area. The BCSA will also create more space for outdoor recreation near the Blackfoot and Clearwater rivers, and improve timber production and forest restoration in and around Seeley Lake. We need public policy that works to help one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in Montana — tourism and outdoor recreation. With the BCSA, Montana will protect 80,000 more acres of public land, ensuring that they will stay preserved as the pristine wilderness that responsible outdoor recreationalists enjoy.