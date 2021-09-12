Letter to the editor: Support the Build Back Better Act

After enduring another hot, smoky summer, Montanans should actively encourage the adoption of the Build Back Better Act and the related infrastructure bill which passed the Senate in August. These bills will make critical contributions to Montana's economy. Montana is among the leading states in the size and importance of our outdoor recreation economy. Farming and ranching are also critical. These industries and the tens of thousands of jobs they currently support are literally entwined with Montana's identity as a state, and are at risk in a changing environment. Even now we see effects such as growing wildland fires, extreme weather, droughts and unsustainable streamflows with its impacts on floating, fisheries, irrigation, wildlife and livestock.