Letter to the editor: Support the Build Back Better plan

Finally, someone is recognizing the value of home health care. Caring for family is a strong Montana value, not for just our children, but for aging parents and relatives. Most of us struggle to keep them in their homes as long as possible to preserve their dignity and quality of life. This means help with personal care, doctor visits, shopping, keeping medicines straight, among many other things. We don’t all live near our loved ones, and finding and keeping help is hard, as you know if you have faced this problem.