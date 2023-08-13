My family has seen a fair share of challenges navigating the health care system. Our young son has asthma, and it’s taken years to find the right medications for him. Even when our allergist changed him to a biologic, it still took three months for us to receive approval, which meant he couldn’t join his classmates during recess and outdoor after-school activities.

Having faced so many challenges in getting care, I’m worried about price-setting initiatives in Congress because it could throw another wrench into a system that’s already complicated enough.

I believe price-setting policies may increase the barriers for Montanans to access treatment, and you should use your resources to investigate Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and their practices instead.

Congress and Federal Agencies have little oversight of PBMs, and I believe this enables them to pocket savings designed to lower our costs. Through co-pay accumulator schemes and various other crooked programs, these middlemen often leave families like mine to pay more than we should at the pharmacy.

I’m glad to see some members of Congress have spoken out against PBM’s, but it’s time we turn words into action. By supporting the HELP Copays Act, you can put a stop to these dishonest practices and give more assistance to people across our state.

Valerie Scott

Billings