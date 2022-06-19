Letter to the editor: Support the Montana Outdoor Fund

Montanans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly support conservation funding tied to marijuana sales. Montana continues to lead the nation in maintaining a strong conservation legacy through the creation of the Montana Outdoor Fund. In 2021 Gov. Gianforte signed HB701 into law, creating this robust funding source for outdoor recreation that is tied to the tax structure of our recreational marijuana sales. This multi million dollar fund provides a much needed boost for underfunded accounts that will help with maintaining state parks and trail systems, improving access for hunting and fishing, managing non game species, and protecting our working landscapes.

Habitat Montana, our premier habitat program in Montana, which was previously funded almost entirely through hunting license sales, is receiving nearly ten million dollars annually to be used to conserve key at-risk habitat. It also increases public access through the purchase of Wildlife Management areas, conservation easements and conservation leases. This newfound funding source is coming at a time when outdoor recreation is booming across the state. Our state parks and fishing sites have seen record breaking visitation, hunting and fishing license sales saw double digit increases, while more and more of our open landscapes have been developed into subdivisions. Now more than ever we need this stable funding source to maintain Montana as “The Last Best Place”.