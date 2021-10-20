Letter to the editor: Support the public safety mill

When I served in the Montana Legislature, I sat on the Tax Committee where we stopped dozens of new tax increases ranging from beer and wine, to fireworks and income tax. These were your dollars and I believed you knew how best to spend them.

And now, you get to choose how to spend your dollars. The City of Billings has presented a plan to curb crime. Their ask is that the citizens of our city be willing to part with more of their hard-earned money to fund more personnel and resources to combat crime and hold criminals accountable.

No solution is perfect, especially when it relies on an increase of our tax dollars. Unlike the federal government, the residents of Billings have to pay for the services they receive instead of passing on debt to the next generation.

I’m not one to be enthusiastic about handing money over to the government. But for years, our police, fire, code enforcement, and criminal justice departments have been stretching their dollars further and further. Public safety is a top priority of government, and right now, it’s the biggest need our city faces.

Let’s face it, doing nothing will not lead to great results.