Letter to the editor: Support the school levy

It was with ambivalence that I read the April 20 article on the SD2 board changing the age-out policy for student attendance. It was reported that “the meeting was a times acrimonious, with board members occasionally being shouted down by members of the audience.” Why the acrimony and shouting down of dedicated volunteers who are serving the public? Yet, I applaud that Emily can go to school for another year.

The Pennington family did a fantastic job of taking a very personal story and garnering public support. All children should be allowed to attend school until age 20 or 21 so they have the best opportunity to become contributing members of society and have lives as fulfilling as possible.

I suggest that every adult who supported Emily now support the school levy that is on the May 3 ballot. I call on these supporters of Emily to rally their faith and professional communities. I urge Montana Public Schools Superintendent Elsie Arnzten to use the power and influence of her office to work with the Legislature and other officials to ensure SD2 has access to the dollars required to support another year of schooling for all students embraced by this policy change. I hope Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will use his stature at the national level to encourage better funding of education, including the NURSE Act, infrastructure and technology support. Please, you rallied for Emily, let’s make this option possible for all students.

All children deserve a high-quality education that meets their varied needs and provides academic challenges so they can grow and prosper. This will require more taxpayers dollars.

Claire Oakley

Billings

