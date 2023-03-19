Some Montana lawmakers are trying to redirect tens of millions that were intended by voters to protect wildlife habitat and create public access for our kids.

Over the next two years, House Bill 462, would take over $30 million of revenue from cannabis sales that voters set-aside for the Habitat Montana Program. They say it’s necessary to support law enforcement and veterans.

As veterans ourselves, we believe it's a false choice to suggest we need to rob Peter to pay Paul. There’s more than enough revenue from cannabis sales to protect our habitat and public access money while expanding funding for veteran services and law enforcement. Cannabis revenue is projected to net $172 million over the next few years. With all that revenue available, my question is why steal from another important outdoor program that also benefits Montana veterans?

Habitat Montana is the state’s best program to protect wildlife habitat and our access to public lands and water. It’s an important program for many Montana veterans who fought abroad with the hope of returning home again to enjoy Montana and our freedoms to hunt, fish, and enjoy wildlife.

We encourage other Montanans to not fall for this bait and switch. Protect and fund Habitat Montana and our critical veteran services.

Ken Koehler and Mike Morgan

Miles City