Letter to the editor: Supporting Bennion

A lot of attention has been spent on our election for President, Senate, and Governor. There is another race, however, I would call your attention to and that is Montana's open race for Attorney General.
Jon Bennion was my law clerk for a year, before going on to a successful law career. I have watched Jon grow into something we don't see much in politics — a man who sticks to his principles, while also finding ways to lead bipartisan efforts to solve important problems Montanans face.
Jon is my preferred candidate for this important race. As a Republican, Jon has fought to protect our Second Amendment rights, fight government overreach, and is pro-life. Importantly, as a conservative, Jon has found ways to work with both sides of the aisle to get things done — including strong human trafficking laws and sexual-assault legislation.
Jon Bennion will make an excellent Attorney General. Jon's the kind of leadership Montana needs.
Russ Fagg
Billings
