Letter to the editor: Supporting Fox

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tim Fox has the track record that we need right now in the Governor’s office. I am not referring to the track record he set in the high hurdles back in high school at Hardin, or his three Big Sky Conference track championships at UM. I am talking about his track record over the past eight years as our Attorney General.

Under his leadership of our state’s Law Enforcement, the crime rate has gone down in Montana. Drug crimes are down, and the rate of violent crime dropped as well. Tim Fox has proven that he can make state government work for us, and he has the guts to make the tough decisions.

As Montana’s Attorney General, we’ve seen Tim Fox repeatedly join with other State Attorneys General to fight and win against the Obama administration’s Waters of the U.S. Rule, the devastating Clean Power Plan, Obamacare’s individual health care mandate, endangered species overreach, and many other significant state’s rights issues.

It is not just that Tim Fox has fought for our gun rights, and religious freedoms, and protecting the lives of unborn babies, but he has a track record of WINNING these battles.

Changing state government is harder than it looks. If we want meaningful change, then we must vote for leaders like Tim Fox, who have proven that they can make that change happen.