Letter to the editor: Supporting Gianforte

I am writing to support Rep. Greg Gianforte. I am sick and tired of the attacks on his character. How petty and desperate can you get? Greg is one of the most altruistic people I know.

Greg started a business that employed hundreds of Montanans with excellent paying jobs. He is set up for life. He hardly needs the headaches of public service. He doesn’t need to pass bills to benefit his tax liability.

If you want to question his policies, have at it. I trust and support Greg Gianforte to lead our state as governor. He is down to earth, honest approachable and loaded with integrity.

Robert Winger

Billings

