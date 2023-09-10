When it comes to supporting the brave men and women in our military, nothing could be more of a bipartisan issue. It’s one of the fundamental issues that brings Americans together, and during a time when polarization in Washington seems to be at a generational high, finding common ground among politicians of different parties is rare.

As we’ve emerged from the struggles the entire world was forced to confront during the COVID-19 pandemic, improving health outcomes seems to be an area where lawmakers can find some consensus. When you combine the potential benefits to our service members with the positive impact programs like this can have on public health outcomes from civilians as well, acting on projects like RATE becomes a no-brainer decision.

The RATE algorithm takes commercial wearable devices — think rings or watches — and enables those devices to help predict illnesses well before an individual would begin to experience symptoms.

Through anonymized information analysis, users are assigned an infection score, which provides the benefits of being able to identify that a user is developing an illness nearly a week before you first felt the negative side effects of being sick are almost incalculable.

With Sen. Tester and Congressman Zinke, we know our elected officials will strongly support our military and can appreciate the need to continue pushing ahead with innovative technology that allows us to ensure our men and women in uniform are receiving the level of care they deserve.

John Meckling Jr.

Valier