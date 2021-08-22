Letter to the editor: Supreme Court no longer an equal branch

The Constitution of the United State clearly defines a separation of power into three separate but equal branches. Those branches are the legislative, executive and judicial.

It would seem now that the part in power has decided that the judicial branch is not a coequal branch of the government of the United States. When a sitting senator can stand on the steps of the Supreme Court and say that members of the Supreme Court have "... unleashed a whirlwind ..." and that "... they will pay a price ..." then he no longer believes in three equal branches of government.

When the president backs the CDC in enforcing the eviction moratorium after the Supreme Court has ruled that they lack the authority to do so, he no longer believe in the coequal power of the Supreme Court.

When the part in power believes that they can change the Supreme Court by adding justices to ensure that they will vote in a certain way, they no longer believe in the coequal power of the Supreme Court.

William Schrup

Billings

