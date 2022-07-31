Letter to the editor: Sweden, Finland and NATO

Finland and Sweden, long neutral democratic countries neighboring Russia, alarmed by Putin's war on Ukraine, have applied to join the NATO defense alliance. Both countries have strong defense establishments, consistently spending more on defense than many current NATO members and would considerably strengthen the security of our European allies as well as that of the United States. Why then did our Rep. Matt Rosendale vote against accepting their applications? I remember a time when Republicans were strong on national security. Has that changed?
Patrick Thiele
Roundup