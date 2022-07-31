 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Sweden, Finland and NATO

  • 0

Finland and Sweden, long neutral democratic countries neighboring Russia, alarmed by Putin's war on Ukraine, have applied to join the NATO defense alliance. Both countries have strong defense establishments, consistently spending more on defense than many current NATO members and would considerably strengthen the security of our European allies as well as that of the United States. Why then did our Rep. Matt Rosendale vote against accepting their applications? I remember a time when Republicans were strong on national security. Has that changed?

Patrick Thiele

Roundup

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News