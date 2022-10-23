Letter to the editor: System of elections needs to be changed

Election time again. An event that carried with it no real controversy until Donald Trump became completely unraveled after losing to Joe Biden in the last presidential election. His approach was not the usual congratulatory greetings of the opponent's win but an irrational lashing out and applying pressure upon whatever buttons he thought might reverse the results. We witnessed the real Donald Trump in all of that. His corruption was exposed as having no limits.

And speaking of corruption, our system of elections could stand a tune up in some respects, especially regarding the money spent on campaigns and how that money is collected. PBS recently noted that slightly less than $7 billion is estimated being spent during this election cycle on some segment of the many elections going on in the country. It implies buying influence which in turn implies buying a political office which candidate will then be obligated to do your bidding. This does not quite meet the standard for the definition of bribery but it seems very similar. This manner of using money hints at illegality but is strongly defended as a manner of expression of speech and therefore is defended as a freedom of speech issue.