Letter to the editor: Take action now to prevent climate warming

Now that the predicted heat waves, super fires, strong storms and terrible droughts have arrived, most Americans now realize that climate warming is caused by burning fossil fuels. The question we now face is how and when we can take action to prevent future catastrophic climate events.

For the "how,' most of us cannot take direct action. However, we can cause action simply by making climate change our number-one issue for political elections. This will promote positive actions by our elected officials.

For the "when" we must choose to take action now or tomorrow. Tomorrow is not soon enough for us. We must take action now to prevent disasters to our grandchildren's world. Perhaps we can enact a carbon tax with proceeds issued to family farmers for damages incurred by a hostile climate. We need to make sure that our farmers and ranchers do not give up producing our food.

Above all, do not have an Alfred (What, me worry?) E. Neuman attitude.

Larry Bell

Billings

