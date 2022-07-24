Letter to the editor: Take back our country in November

Are the people with poor judgment who voted for Biden/Harris pleased with the Kraken they've unleashed on our great country? Democrats never hid their far-left, Marxist agenda prior to the election. This incompetent administration vowed to kill fossil fuels, planned to open our borders, pack the courts, grab our guns, increase taxes and government regulations, grant student loan forgiveness, indoctrinate children, abolish the Constitution and enforce the globalists "Great Reset" and not-so-green "Clean Energy."

We have unprecedented inflation, gas/energy prices, an invasion of illegal aliens and drugs at our wide-open southern border, soaring crime due to their pleas to defund the police and soft-on-crime prosecutors, a calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan — the list is endless. Democrats, backed by the propaganda media, support ineffective lockdowns and vaccine/mask mandates. Dems have control of the presidency, House and Senate, which has resulted in complete, but intentional disorder. The fear and chaos they've created leads to authoritarianism. Now, climate alarmists are falsely claiming there is a bogus, "climate emergency" to further maintain control over Americans.

Do you like the puppet in the White House who is a front for a third, failed Obama term over Trump's tweets? Trump is not my first choice, but I applaud his "America First" policies. America had energy independence, secure borders, a strong military, and we were respected internationally, including by Russia and China.

We all need to push back on this toxic, radical, woke agenda and take back our country in November and beyond. If we don't, we better start learning Mandarin.

Cam Browne

Billings