Letter to the editor: Tax fairness creates equity

It's no secret that in the past year, the rich became richer and everyone else faced more and more hurdles. There were hurdles before, but now they are substantial, bulky, and numerous. How can a representative government like this allow that to happen?

I filed taxes for the first time last year and even though it can be tough to see how much I pay, I know my tax dollars benefit my community. What was shocking to learn is how little those at the top pay; a recent report revealed that people like Jeff Bezos often get out of paying any federal income taxes.

Congress is working on a plan to lay the groundwork to develop tax fairness. It would increase taxes on corporations and the wealthiest and get rid of many tax loopholes. It would not impact those making less than $400,000 a year. This revenue would fund programs such as affordable housing, health care, child care, and programs to address the climate crisis. These programs put resources back into the hands of families and communities, allowing them to sustain themselves.

As a young adult, these are the things that would give me the opportunity to grow and prosper alongside my community. Our Congressional Delegation should hold the wealthy accountable and use those funds to help people like you and me and make our communities a more equitable place to live.