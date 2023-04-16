This year I had the freedom to choose where I did my taxes. Like most Americans, I invested a lot of time making sure my taxes were correct. Next year, however, the Biden Administration wants to strip me of choice to prepare my own taxes or to use a professional preparer. The Biden plan is to turn all of these responsibilities over to IRS agents.

If this plan succeeds, even more of my confidential financial information becomes IRS property. The agency is constantly being targeted and has failed to keep taxpayers safe. The IRS failed on numerous occasions to disclose to taxpayers that they had been breached because the agency failed to upgrade security systems. To make matters worse: the IRS leaked taxpayer information on their website and failed to quickly respond.

Right now, Rep. Rosendale and Sen. Daines are pushing back on the Biden Administrations IRS expansion plan. Sen. Tester needs to step up to the plate and put D.C. Democrats aside. This isn’t a partisan issue. Montana’s privacy and freedom comes before partisan lines, Senator.

Rep. Braxton Mitchell House District 3

Columbia Falls