Letter to the editor: Tell Daines that Pendley is unfit for BLM

Senator Steve Daines boasted about his support for and passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. If he truly is in favor of our great American outdoors, he will vote against the nomination of William Perry Pendley as permanent director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Pendley has a public record of reducing both public lands and access to them. He proposed the sale of all BLM land east of the Mississippi. He has criticized the Forest Service for defending lands sacred to Native Americans. His cozy relationship with industries that would defile our public lands has been well-documented. He is not qualified. He is indeed unfit for the position he now holds on an acting basis.

Senator Daines' membership on the Energy and National Resource Committee should give him a clear understanding of just how unfit Pendley is. Please contact Senator Daines to tell him a no vote on Pendley’s confirmation is a vote for Montana and for all public lands in the country.

Gloria Wahl

Billings

