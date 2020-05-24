Letter to the editor: Tell EQC Montana to safeguard our health

Even though North Dakota has no permitted landfills for the disposal of radioactive oil waste, it has management rules. Montana disposes of North Dakota’s radioactive oil waste and has only proposed rules. On April 27, the Environmental Quality Council objected to the proposed radioactive oil waste rules that would match North Dakota’s. During its May 27-28, 2020 meeting, the EQC will likely reconsider and either formally object to the proposed rules, further risking health and safety, or withdraw their objection. Members of the EQC need to hear that Montana citizens want the rules to proceed.