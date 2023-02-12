HB 405 is a constitutional amendment proposal to allow one-half of one percent of a county’s electors to and require a district judge to impanel a grand jury with no limitations on the duration, breadth or depth of its inquiry. It would require these juries to hold public proceedings so citizens could ask questions and provide information. They could compel — under threat of prosecution, no less — a county attorneys to take up their indictments without discretion. They could hire legal counsel at public expense.

No kidding. Read it. Find it at leg.mt.gov/bills/2023/billpdf/HB0405.pdf.

Let’s think this through.

So, two of the 371 registered electors in Petroleum County petition for grand jury to investigate rumors of sex trafficking in the attorney general’s office. Never mind that they were started by a disgruntled individual recently released from Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs.

During open proceedings, citizens ask questions like “Has the attorney general ended his affair with his secretary?” and provide information like, “I heard that the governor’s office was involved, too.”

Finding nothing nefarious in those offices, the jury investigates rumors of abortions. Interrogations of women who have suffered miscarriages begin.

Next, sore losers seek grand jury investigations of every election official after every election.

There’s no stopping them.

Presently, district judges impanel grand juries; county attorneys prosecute crimes. Both are elected officials and so are accountable to the public. Good enough.

Let’s rename HB 405 the “Publicly-Funded Private Little Spanish Inquisition Amendment.” Ask your state legislators to oppose it.

Mark Nicholson

Billings