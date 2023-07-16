MDU Resources made $1.2 billion in profits in the last four years.

MDU's CEO earned $6.4 million in 2020, $5.2 million in 2021, and $5.3 million in 2022. MDU bragged in its Annual Report their "record earnings of $103.5 million in 2021, was from implemented rate increases."

The per capita income for people in Miles City, where I live is $31,146. It’s more or less the same for most eastern Montana cities and towns. Many people are over age 60, on fixed incomes, at or below the poverty rate. The poverty rate in Miles City is 14.2%.

Please do the math. Even a 9.1% rate increase is too much for Eastern Montana. We think 3% is enough; more than enough.

Tell the PSC to vote NO to MDU’s predatory price hike at pschelp.mt.gov.

Mary Catherine Dunphy

Miles City