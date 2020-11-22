 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Tell us plans for COVID vaccinations

It is my understanding that there will be limited COVID-19 vaccines available as early as next month. I have a 92- year-old mother living as a shut-in for the past eight months here with my family in Billings. I would love to get her vaccinated as soon as possible. I realize that health care workers, essential workers, military, and even seniors living in a group setting should go first, but I would like to think she would receive some type of priority. Earlier this week, over 24 hours, I contacted the following, and nobody knows about a plan, and nobody knows anything:

Billings Clinic: (Mom does all her doctoring there.) They told me there is no plan and that I should read The Gazette for info.

Canyon Creek Memory Care: (Mom was in the day stay program there until you know what happened). They know of no plans to vaccinate their residents.

Governor Bullock's office: There is no plan there either, I did get them to take my name and number.

Whichever way your politics blow, I think that is a disgraceful state of affairs.

Brian Biggs

Billings

