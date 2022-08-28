Letter to the editor: Temper the fervor

Judging by the volume of right wing political mail coming to my mailbox recently it appears that these folks are desperate to discredit everyone who does not accept their views of reality and are striving to elect more of their ilk by removing those who might oppose or question their distorted views of reality.

These folks are dangerous because they are so hellbent on establishing a culture or cult that thrives on utter distrust of ideas or views that run counter to their own. I have the impression they would resort to violence in order to "purify the populace" generally. They seem to believe so firmly that their course forward is pure and divinely ordained and therefore all others should probably be eliminated. Their tolerance level has appeared to be nil. Historically we have learned that such rabid ideology can evolve into opposing cultures unable to resolve their differences resulting in instances of violent confrontation. Hopefully such confrontation would be contained to the smallest possible dimensions...otherwise...God help us all.