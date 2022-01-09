Letter to the editor: Terms like 'animal lover' are patronizing

On news of Betty White’s death, she received much-deserved praise for her work on behalf of animal welfare, and I encourage all to follow her example.

But I push back on terms often used in the news stories: animal lover, pet parent, puppy parent, lover of wildlife, furry friends. I don’t know what White thought of such terms, but I suggest they’re patronizing and belittling toward the problem of cruelty to animals.

To stop animal suffering isn’t about cuddling your puppy or pampering your parakeet. It’s about exposing the abuse in puppy mills, at roadside zoos, on the property of animal hoarders, and in the basements of animal torturers — and doing something about it. It’s about basic decency toward living beings who can experience fear, pain, and horrendous death.

Please do support any animal-protection effort you choose. But don’t do it for sentimentality or cuddly-poo. Instead, recognize that there is real suffering in the world, and as a decent human being, you want to be part of the solution

Sue Bury

Red Lodge

