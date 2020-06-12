Letter to the editor: Tester can help larger nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout this pandemic, our community has supported one another and nonprofits like the American Cancer Society continue helping those facing challenges.

Nonprofits of all sizes have long been on the front lines serving our communities. ACS has been serving Montana for more than 100 years, and while the organization has been forced to put some services on hold, it continues to be there for cancer patients and survivors 24/7 through a call center and virtual support. ACS is near to my heart because my father was diagnosed with lung cancer when it was stage 4 and only lasted for three months after diagnosis was made. We need laws that will insure that cancer patients are not denied the drugs they need.

ACS serves many people nationwide. However, they are ineligible for all the nonprofit relief in the original CARES Act because they have more than 500 employees. Like many nonprofits, donations are scarce, and the range of services a nonprofit like ACS can provide is in jeopardy.

Because we are a united community, I know we can do more to help America’s charities. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’m urging Sen. Jon Tester to ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees.