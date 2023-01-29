Letter to the editor: Tester cares about and understands Montana

Montanans should note that the $20 million in federal funding for expanded beef processing in Montana over the past couple of years was supported by one member of our Congressional delegation: Sen. Jon Tester. Tester voted for the 2021 America Rescue Plan Act and the 2022 and 2023 budgets for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Sen. Steve Daines both voted against all three of these funding bills. While they will both “express concern” about the issue and maybe tweet out some staged photos with local businesses, when push comes to shove, they just don’t deliver for Montanans.