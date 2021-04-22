Letter to the editor: Tester doesn't represent Montana

First, I will be shocked if The Gazette publishes a letter from one of its remaining Conservative readers. Montanans, please be aware that our state is represented in the U.S. Senate by Jon Tester, a Democrat who has caved to the far left radicals in his party. He doesn't represent the constituents of this red state and continues to falsely portray himself as a moderate Democrat.
Tester voted to impeach Trump after Trump had already left office. He helped pass the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package (when less than 9% actually went toward COVID relief). Tester never condemned the rioting and looting last summer, which continues to take place in several U.S. cities. What's next on your totalitarian agenda, Senator? Citizenship for illegals, ending the filibuster, defunding police and our military, D.C. statehood, reparations, packing the court, massive spending and tax hikes, gun control, the destruction of the Bill of Rights?
Will you vote yes on the proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, which has little to do with infrastructure? Will you vote yes on SR-1 which will federalize elections and erode public confidence in the outcome of all future U.S. elections? Sen. Tester, please grow a backbone and have the courage to stand up to the far left radicals in your party and start representing the citizens of Montana. I'm sure you desire this red state to re-elect you in 2024, but I will not be voting for you.
Cam Browne
Billings