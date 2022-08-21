Letter to the editor: Tester has always fought for veterans

"The PACT Act as written includes a budget gimmick that would allow $400 billion of current law spending to be moved from the discretionary to the mandatory spending category. This provision is completely unnecessary to achieve the PACT Act’s stated goal of expanding health care and other benefits for veterans," Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey said in a statement last week.

"The other side: Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs, followed Toomey on "State of the Union," explaining that the $400 billion fund Republicans object to is included in the bill to ensure that "all the spending for this program is for the veterans exposed to these toxins.

"Toomey expressed his concerns with the language of the bill. He argued that there already was $400 billion allocated in the discretionary spending budget, and that moving it to the mandatory spending budget would be nothing more than a "gimmick" to avoid spending caps."

So, what does it mean to move the already approved $400 billion from discretionary to mandatory spending? It means that Congress loses control and the VA gains control. Sorry to burst the outrage bubble, but the only gimmick was from the Republicans. Take your worst medical bill, multiply it by 66,000 (the number of veterans the IR reported in Montana) and then multiply that by 50 states. It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals. Sen. Jon Tester has always been on the right side of fighting for our veterans — no gimmicks necessary.

Connie Forbes

Helena