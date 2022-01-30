Letter to the editor: Tester has failed his constituents

Once again, career politician, Sen. Jon Tester has failed his constituents in this primarily red state. He voted with the far left activists in his party by supporting the "Freedom to Vote Act," which in reality is a power play to keep the Dems in charge in perpetuity. The bill would federalize elections taking election power away from the states, which the Constitution clearly decrees.

This phony voting rights bill would make it easier to cheat by not requiring voter ID. Ironically, Washington, D.C., and other liberal cities/counties require both a vaccine passport and a photo I.D. to enter a restaurant, gym, etc. This bill allows ballot harvesting, grants immunity and voting rights to illegal aliens. It would give unelected bureaucrats the power to redistrict in all states.

Tester, were are all these people who were barred from voting in 2020? Where are the class-action lawsuits involving this alleged suppression? They aren't apparent because they don't exist. No registered voter has been turned away.

Tester also voted to change the filibuster to push through this radical legislation. In 2020, Dems used the filibuster 327 times compared to one time by the Republicans. Hypocritically, now the Dems want to change the Senate rules.