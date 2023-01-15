 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Tester has failed to support border security

  • 0

A recent public relations piece from the ever-ready opportunist Sen. Jon Tester announced he introduced legislation to strengthen the border. I want to point out to Sen. Tester and his constituents he just voted for the massive Omnibus Bill that set spending records.

In that bill, on page 753, the Department of Homeland Security is awarded $1.9 billion for ‘border management.’ Then two paragraphs down, it says they are explicitly prohibited from using it for border security. Perhaps Sen. Tester should read and study the bills he is signing, whether Obamacare or the 4,155-page Omnibus Bill. Big Jon never met a problem he couldn’t solve with ‘we the people's’ money and then bragged about it.

Ed Kugler

Kalispell

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News