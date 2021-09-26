Letter to the editor: Tester is not centrist on national issues

I came across your 9/19/2021 Editorial Board commentary about Sen. Tester regarding his "centrism." While you say that Sen. Tester is a moderate and is in the center of politics, this is right if you look only at his performance from a Montana perspective. He brings home the bacon for our state because these are his bread-and-butter campaign issues for elections. That's what politicians do, and I can live with that.

But we also elect U.S. Congress members to lead and vote on United States policies and issues affecting all the citizens of the nation. It is here that we see the truth of where his political heart lays. Does he raise his voice when illegal immigrants are dying on our southern border? No, he ignores it because it is Biden’s policy (I bet he would be complaining if it were happening on the Montana border with Canada.) Did he raise his voice when the Afghanistan tragedy was taking place last month? No. Has he raised his voice about all the pork and nonsense in the recent budget proposals? Not a word.

Tester will never vote against his party on a national issue because he is more concerned about his seniority ranking in the senate pecking order. Don’t say that Tester is a centrist or a moderate when he is in fact nothing more than a sleazy politician. The only thing that he has going for himself is that he is not a lawyer.