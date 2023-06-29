I see we will have an upcoming race for the senator from Montana. I don't know anything about Mr. Tim Sheehy, but everything I've read lately has been good. Having been pretty much a lifelong conservative, I am still going to vote for Sen. Jon Tester.

There's actually two good reasons: one, Sen. Tester has done much for the state of Montana and much for our vets; and two, we don't need the Senate and the House in Washington D.C. in the same party. They've already proved that when mayhem happens. If we can keep them on the opposite side of the fence nothing gets done, and that's to everybody's benefit. I hope you all consider that.