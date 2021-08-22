Letter to the editor: Tester just another of Schumer's bobbleheads

A great American president, John F. Kennedy, once posed a challenge to the citizens of our nation. He said, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."

Recently, President Biden, his wing-person Ms. Harris and Sen. Charles Schumer have simplified things for us. They have decided exactly what the citizens of America are going to do for their country.

What we are to do is stand by in silence and watch as hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are ushered into America by criminal cartels, crossing a border that the Biden/Harris administration has destroyed.

Then, once they are in America we are to provide at no cost to them transportation, lodging and health care. Once they are settled in the American citizenry, we will be expected to pay for public education for their children and compete with them for the entry-level jobs that are critical to getting on the path to a sound financial future. And make no mistake about it, we will be expected to compete with them at the ballot box as quickly as that can be arranged.