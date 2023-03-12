A “healthy dose of common sense in Congress”?

Actions are better than words, Sen. Tester.

Sen. Tester recently addressed our Legislature saying he brings Montana’s common sense to Washington. He defined common sense as our state’s values of privacy and freedom. We should urge him to use that “common sense” with the current administration, which has proposed an expansion of the IRS. This expansion proposed by the Biden Administration poses a serious threat to our freedom and privacy. Sen. Tester needs to join our other Montana representatives and say no to the proposition.

The IRS currently falls short on keeping taxpayers private information private. The agency has been targeted by data breaches multiple times in the past couple of years and even leaked hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ files to the public. With the president’s proposal, the IRS will have a broadened scope of power that puts even more information at risk. If Sen. Tester believes in Montanan common sense, he will vote against any measure that gives the IRS more responsibility and control.

As a hardworking Montanan, I understand what it means to be responsible with my hard-earned dollar; Washington doesn’t agree. By proposing an expansion to the IRS, Biden is saying we’re not responsible enough to pay our taxes and yet 90% of Americans do whatever they can to avoid getting audited. So what this proposed expansion does is wastes our hard-earned dollar and it invests more money into a corrupt agency that already has more power and control over Americans than it should ever have had in our lives.

Sen. Tester needs to speak up for Montanans. Let’s get him to act on his word and vote no on any expansion of the IRS. Are we or are we not the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?

S. Krueger

Billings