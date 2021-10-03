Letter to the editor: Tester represents Montana with common sense

With the exception of the potshot at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's gown at a recent event (the gown was lent to AOC, she did not pay for it), The Gazette is spot on with regards to Sen. Jon Tester and his efforts to restore bipartisanship in the U.S. Senate.

As mentioned in the editorial, Tester has been around long enough now that he carries clout and he has always been a strong voice for Montana and he uses his voice judiciously to achieve his legislative goals. Thanks to The Gazette for pointing this out and thanks to Sen. Tester for not only bringing sanity back to our federal legislative process but also for representing Montana in a common sense way.