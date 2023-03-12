If Tester wants to get re-elected he needs to represent Montanans, not Washington Democrats. If Tester continues to side with Washington, then it will be time for a new representative who speaks for their constituents. Recently the Biden Administration proposed an expansion of the IRS that puts our personal freedoms and privacy at risk. We cannot let this happen; Montana values need to be heard in Washington.

With the proposed expansion, the IRS will get even more access to personal information than they currently have. We can’t forget that they’ve been hacked and had data breaches multiple times in the past 5 years. Now, the Biden Administration expects us to trust them with more information? This can’t be practical.

The IRS will likely get to reap the benefits of our labor. With the proposed expansion, the agency will hire more auditors to come after hard-working Montanans. The agency will even have more control over our taxes, meaning they have our financial data and control how much we pay each year and how much we get from our return. How is this freedom?

If Tester really speaks for Montana, he will speak against the Biden Administration’s plan. It’s not rocket science. Montanans value privacy and freedom, it’s our identity or “Montana’s common sense” according to Tester. So let’s remind Senator Tester that it’s ‘common sense,’ not rocket science.

T. Pierce

Billings